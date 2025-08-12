Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Armenia, Azerbaijan Unveil Peace Deal Details

2025-08-12 04:56:47
(MENAFN) Armenia and Azerbaijan released the details of a peace agreement on Monday, which they initialed last Friday during a trilateral summit with the United States in Washington, DC.

The announcement came as both nations aim to solidify their commitment to long-term peace and stability in the region.

The 17-point accord, disclosed by the foreign ministries of both countries, affirms their mutual recognition of each other's borders as defined during the era of the former Soviet Union.

This agreement signifies a key step in acknowledging the territorial boundaries of the Republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

As outlined in the document, both Baku and Yerevan declared that they possess no territorial claims against each other and pledged not to pursue such claims in the future.

Additionally, they vowed to abstain from the use of force or threats thereof concerning one another’s territorial sovereignty or political autonomy, and agreed to respect each other's domestic matters.

The peace deal also outlines the establishment of formal diplomatic relations, which will commence after the exchange of “instruments of ratification.”

Following this, both sides plan to engage in talks to define and clearly mark their shared border.

Another key clause specifies that no foreign military forces will be stationed along the boundary separating the two nations.

This mutual understanding underscores their intent to maintain regional autonomy and minimize external influence.

Furthermore, the agreement introduces the formation of a joint commission tasked with monitoring the enforcement of the peace deal.

It also includes provisions for both states to retract any ongoing legal claims against one another in international judicial bodies within one month of the treaty’s activation.

As stated in the final section, “The present Agreement is concluded in the Azerbaijani, Armenian, and English languages, with all three texts being equally authentic. In case of divergence as to the meaning of a provision under any of the authentic texts, the English text shall prevail.”

