Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Belgium’s PM faces political pressure to take stronger measures against Israel

2025-08-12 04:53:23
(MENAFN) Political pressure is mounting on Belgium’s Prime Minister Bart De Wever to adopt more decisive actions against Israel amid the worsening humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip, local reports indicated Monday.

Members from the social conservative Christian Democratic and Flemish party (CD&V), the social democratic Vooruit, and the centrist Les Engages party have urged the prime minister to intensify his response to the situation in Gaza.

Els Van Hoof, a lawmaker and chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Belgium’s federal parliament, told Radio 1 that the prime minister “is not doing that today,” referring to setting a firm policy direction. She insisted that Belgium has the capacity to act independently of Europe or other nations.

“Doing nothing is a choice we cannot support, ... international law requires us to take action,” Van Hoof added.

In contrast, the liberal Reformist Movement (MR) and De Wever’s own Flemish nationalist N-VA party oppose sanctions targeting Israel, despite increasing criticism.

Last week, Belgium announced plans to vote in favor of partially suspending Israel’s participation in the Horizon Europe research program. Additionally, Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot recently summoned Israel’s ambassador to express concerns over Israeli plans to take control of Gaza City.

Israel has faced growing international condemnation for its military campaign in Gaza, which has resulted in nearly 61,500 deaths since October 2023. The genocide has left the territory devastated and exacerbated famine conditions among its population.

