Al Duhail Eye AFC Champions League Elite Berth In Sepahan SC Showdown

Doha, Qatar: Al Duhail kick off their new season tonight aiming to secure a coveted AFC Champions League Elite berth as they face Iran's Sepahan in a high-stakes preliminary round match at Khalifa International Stadium.

China's Chengdu Rongcheng and Bangkok United of Thailand will also be in action, with the winners of both matches set to join 22 already-qualified teams in the League Stage draw, scheduled for Friday in Kuala Lumpur.

Al Duhail earned their place in the preliminary round after finishing runners-up in the Qatar Stars League behind champions Al Sadd.

Ahead of the new season, the team has undergone a major overhaul. Algerian coach Djamel Belmadi has returned to replace Frenchman Christophe Galtier, and the Red Knights have bolstered their squad with several high-profile signings.

New additions include Cameroonian defender Jean-Charles Castelletto, Italian midfielder Marco Verratti from Al Arabi, Algerian prospect Adil Boulbina and Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek. The team completed their pre-season training camp in the Netherlands, with Belmadi expressing full confidence in his squad's readiness.

Al Duhail coach Djamel Belmadi speaking to the media

“The match is a special challenge, but we have sufficient experience and confidence in our abilities to achieve victory and qualify for the league stage,” Belmadi said at yesterday's pre-match press conference.

“We've had strong preparations and are looking forward to winning. It would also give us a boost heading into the new season. Sepahan is a serious team, and we have studied them technically to identify their strengths.”

Midfielder Karim Boudiaf echoed his coach's confidence.

“We are ready for the match, having undergone three weeks of intensive preparations,” he said.

“We are on the right track under coach Belmadi, and we are fully aligned with his approach. We aim to win this decisive match, and we have great experience in the Asian Championship.”

Both Al Duhail and Sepahan missed out on the last edition of the revamped continental competition. Al Duhail reached the semi-finals in 2022, while Sepahan – aiming for their 15th appearance – were runners-up in the 2007 edition.

Sepahan coach Moharram Navidikia addressing the media

Sepahan coach Moharram Navidikia expressed belief in his team's capabilities.

“The match against Al Duhail looks very difficult, but we are confident in our ability to achieve victory. It is one of the most important matches we will play this season,” said Navidikia.

“Al Duhail is a good team and has made many changes, but I have great confidence in my players. I am certain they will give their best until the last moment.”

Sepahan's Ehsan Hajsafi added:“We have analysed Al Duhail's strengths and weaknesses and are looking forward to using that to our advantage and scoring goals. Our team is in good condition, and our training sessions have been excellent. We are fully prepared, mentally and physically, for tomorrow's match and hope to make our fans proud.”

The match is set to kick off at 7pm.