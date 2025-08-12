Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Business Analysis Report 2025-2030 Increasing R&D In Targeted Parasiticides And Antimicrobials Creates Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|458
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value in 2024
|8.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value by 2030
|12.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Global Demand for Livestock Health and Productivity Enhances Investment in Veterinary API Manufacturing Capacity Expansion of Companion Animal Healthcare Markets Strengthens the Business Case for High-Purity Veterinary API Production Growing Incidence of Zoonotic Diseases Spurs Innovation in Veterinary Antibiotics and Antiviral API Manufacturing Stringent Regulatory Compliance in Animal Drug Approvals Drives Adoption of GMP-Certified Veterinary API Facilities Surge in Global Meat and Dairy Consumption Fuels Demand for Anti-Infective and Growth-Promoting Veterinary APIs Increasing R&D in Targeted Parasiticides and Antimicrobials Creates Opportunities for Specialized Veterinary API Manufacturers Shift Toward Preventive Animal Health and Immunotherapy Supports Expansion of Veterinary API Pipelines Rising Demand for Customized and Species-Specific Formulations Promotes Diversification of Veterinary API Product Lines Growing Adoption of Biologics and Peptide-Based APIs in Veterinary Medicine Spurs Biotech-Oriented Manufacturing Investments Globalization of Veterinary Drug Supply Chains Strengthens Outsourcing Trends in API Production
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS | Some of the 32 Companies Featured in This Market Report
- Alivira Animal Health Limited AMGIS Lifescience Ltd Ceva Sante Animale S.A. Chempro Pharma Private Limited Divi`s Laboratories Limited Excel Industries Limited FIS - Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A. Grupo Indukern S.L. Huvepharma AD Jiangsu Lingyun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Menadiona S.L. Neuland Laboratories Limited NGL Fine-Chem Ltd. Norbrook Laboratories Limited OFICHEM Group B.V. Phibro Animal Health Corporation Qilu Pharma Spain S.A. Sequent Scientific Limited SUANFARMA S.A. Vetoquinol S.A. Vetpharma Animal Health S.L. Virbac S.A. Zoetis Inc.
