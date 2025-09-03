Putin, Xi release WWII statement
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a joint statement on Tuesday emphasizing their shared responsibility to uphold the historical memory of their nations’ sacrifices in defeating the Axis powers during World War II.
The two leaders met in Beijing ahead of a military parade marking the end of the war. Xi highlighted the importance of mutual visits—such as his recent trip to Moscow for Russia’s Victory Day in May—as a symbol of the strong ties between the two countries and their joint role as victorious powers in WWII and permanent members of the UN Security Council.
Xi stressed the need to protect the historical truth about the war and the enormous contributions made by both nations. Putin commended China’s upcoming commemorative events, expressing confidence that the People's Liberation Army would conduct the parade with excellence.
“Our fathers and grandfathers paid a tremendous price for peace and freedom,” Putin said. “We must honor that legacy—it’s the foundation of what we have achieved and will achieve.”
China’s conflict with Imperial Japan began in 1937 and resulted in an estimated 15 to 20 million deaths, including both soldiers and civilians. The Soviet Union, meanwhile, suffered around 27 million military and civilian casualties after Nazi Germany's invasion in 1941.
