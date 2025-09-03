Anti-Ukrainian Posts Rise in Polish Social Media
(MENAFN) Nearly 94,000 anti-Ukrainian posts surfaced on Polish-language social platforms between April and July, reaching an estimated audience of 32.5 million—about 80% of Poland’s population.
This revelation comes from a study conducted by Demagog in collaboration with the Institute of Media Monitoring (IMM).
According to the IMM, the estimated advertising worth of this disinformation content amounted to 12 million Polish zlotys, which is roughly equivalent to $3.3 million.
The themes found in these posts promote conspiracy theories linking Ukrainians to acts of sabotage within Poland and reviving historic accusations of anti-Polish atrocities during World War II.
Some messages go as far as to claim that 10% of current Ukrainian refugees in Poland are connected to terrorist networks.
The media oversight body warned that these storylines frequently intersect with pro-Russian propaganda efforts, amplifying misinformation designed to fuel division.
This report coincides with high-profile diplomatic meetings involving Polish and American leaders. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Miami on Tuesday to deliberate on NATO's eastern security and stability in Ukraine.
Additionally, Polish President Karol Nawrocki is expected to hold discussions with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Wednesday.
Since the June election of the nationalist-leaning president Nawrocki, Poland’s approach to Ukraine seems to have diverged along partisan lines.
Some observers view Sikorski’s diplomatic trip as a counterpoint to Trump’s invitation to the Ukraine-skeptical president.
Researchers from the IMM, a fact-checking group, monitored 18 recurring phrases—such as "Stop the Ukrainianization of Poland"—that frequently appeared in these narratives.
These messages spread primarily across platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and various online forums.
Notably, X was responsible for 92% of the flagged content, while Facebook contributed just 1%.
