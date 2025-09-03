Belgium declares sanctions against Israel
(MENAFN) Belgium has announced that it will formally recognize the State of Palestine and impose sanctions on Israel in response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the country’s Foreign Ministry revealed on Tuesday.
The decision comes amid increasing international calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and greater access for humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot stated on X (formerly Twitter) that the move is aimed at pressuring both the Israeli government and Hamas to end the violence, emphasizing that the sanctions are not intended to punish Israeli civilians but to uphold international humanitarian law.
The measures include a ban on imports from Israeli settlements in the West Bank, limits on consular support for Belgian nationals living in those settlements—considered illegal under international law—and a reassessment of public procurement contracts with Israeli companies. Additionally, Belgium will blacklist two far-right Israeli ministers, certain violent settlers, and members of Hamas leadership.
Prevot also said Belgium will advocate for the suspension of the EU-Israel trade agreement.
Several other countries, including France, are expected to support Palestinian statehood at the upcoming UN General Assembly, a move that has drawn harsh criticism from Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently accused France and Australia of encouraging anti-Semitism by recognizing Palestine, arguing that it would empower Hamas.
Israel has dismissed UN claims of an impending famine in Gaza, where local health authorities report over 63,500 deaths since October 2023. While the Israeli government has said it will allow aid into Gaza, it refuses to use distribution channels it alleges are controlled by Hamas.
