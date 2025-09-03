Activists interrupt ‘Nazi criminal’ von der Leyen
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen faced protests during her visit to Bulgaria on Sunday, where activists briefly blocked her vehicle and shouted slogans accusing her of being a “Nazi criminal.”
The demonstration took place outside the Vazov Machine Engineering Plant (VMZ) in Sopot—Bulgaria’s largest state-owned arms manufacturer. Protesters, including members of the nationalist Revival and Greatness parties, waved Bulgarian flags and denounced von der Leyen’s presence.
Revival party leader Kostadin Kostadinov claimed the event showed growing opposition to Brussels. “The era of the failed Brussels elite and their local servants is ending,” he said, later posting on Facebook that von der Leyen is “deeply disliked” in Bulgaria and accused her of being under investigation for corruption and conflict of interest.
The protest coincided with an announcement that German arms company Rheinmetall plans to build a gunpowder and artillery production facility on VMZ property. Von der Leyen praised the project, calling it the type of investment the EU supports, and said it could create up to 1,000 new jobs in Sopot. She also highlighted Bulgaria’s key role in supplying weapons to Ukraine, stating that a third of Ukraine’s arms came from the country.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov added that Bulgaria would support EU security operations, including providing airport infrastructure and aiding in mine-clearing efforts in the Black Sea.
