Gold Price PLUNGES Huge After Trump Announcement On August 12: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices took a major hit after US President Donald Trump's announcement. Prices dropped in various cities across India, including Kolkata. Find out today's gold rates
Gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange plummeted by over Rs 1400 after US President Donald Trump's announcement to keep gold tax-free. Although gold is still above Rs 1 lakh, this is the first time it has traded so low recently. Find out today's gold rates in major Indian cities, including Kolkata. Today's Gold Prices in Kolkata: 24 Carat - 1 gram gold price is Rs 10140, down Rs 88 from yesterday. 10 grams gold price is Rs 101400, down Rs 880 from yesterday. 100 grams gold price is Rs 1014000, down Rs 8800 from yesterday.Today's Gold Prices in Hyderabad: 22 Carat - 10 grams gold price is Rs 92950, down Rs 800 from yesterday. 24 Carat - 10 grams gold price is Rs 101400, down Rs 880 from yesterday. Today's Gold Prices in Patna: 22 Carat - 10 grams gold price is Rs 93000, down Rs 800 from yesterday. 24 Carat - 10 grams gold price is Rs 101450, down Rs 880 from yesterday.Today's Gold Prices in Mumbai: 22 Carat - 10 grams gold price is Rs 92950, down Rs 800 from yesterday. 24 Carat - 10 grams gold price is Rs 101400, down Rs 880 from yesterday. Today's Gold Prices in Delhi: 22 Carat - 10 grams gold price is Rs 93100, down Rs 800 from yesterday. 24 Carat - 10 grams gold price is Rs 101550, down Rs 880 from yesterday.Today's Gold Prices in Jaipur: 22 Carat - 10 grams gold price is Rs 93100, down Rs 800 from yesterday. 24 Carat - 10 grams gold price is Rs 101550, down Rs 880 from yesterday. Today's Gold Prices in Chennai: 22 Carat - 10 grams gold price is Rs 92950, down Rs 800 from yesterday. 24 Carat - 10 grams gold price is Rs 101400, down Rs 880 from yesterday.
