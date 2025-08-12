Amcham Azerbaijan Welcomes Historic Peace Agreement Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) has welcomed the signing of the peace agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, calling it a milestone that ushers in a new era of stability, cooperation, and economic development in the South Caucasus.

AmCham Azerbaijan believes the agreement will not only help secure lasting peace but also foster a more favorable environment for trade, investment, and sustainable economic growth. The chamber views this step as a key moment for advancing regional economic integration and unlocking new opportunities for international business cooperation.

In its statement, AmCham Azerbaijan expressed deep gratitude to the United States and US President Donald J. Trump for their role and support in reaching the agreement, commending America's commitment to promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

“Peace and stability are the cornerstones of economic development,” the statement read, adding that this historic agreement opens the door to new opportunities for both nations and the entire region. AmCham Azerbaijan also highlighted the constructive engagement of international partners in achieving this success.

As one of the country's leading business associations, representing more than 270 member companies across various sectors, AmCham Azerbaijan reaffirmed its commitment to fostering dialogue, strengthening partnerships, and supporting initiatives that contribute to sustainable peace and economic progress.

About AmCham Azerbaijan

Founded in 1996, the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan is one of the largest and most influential business associations in the country. With over 270 member companies, AmCham serves as a bridge between the business community, the Government of Azerbaijan, and international partners, working to promote a favorable business climate and to advance US–Azerbaijan economic relations.