Dutch Muslim Groups File Complaint Against Politician
(MENAFN) On Monday, Muslim organizations in the Netherlands lodged a formal complaint against far-right politician Geert Wilders, accusing him of provoking hatred, discrimination, and violence against Muslims.
The complaint follows an incident last week when Wilders shared an image on X, which contrasted a blonde woman as "good" with a woman wearing a headscarf as "bad."
Critics argue that this post promotes anti-Muslim sentiment.
One of the 14 Muslim organizations involved in the legal action, Muslim Rights Watch, condemned the image in a Facebook post, stating that it closely mirrors the propaganda used in Nazi Germany, where Jews were depicted as "inhuman, threatening, and unwanted."
The group believes Wilders' depiction of the woman in a headscarf as "bad" could legally constitute incitement to hostility, social disruption, insult, and hatred.
The Muslim Rights Watch emphasized that Muslims are "an inseparable part of the Netherlands," contributing to the country daily through work, study, and societal involvement.
The organization stressed the importance of not remaining passive in the face of such harmful rhetoric.
