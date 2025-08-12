Dr. Vikram Sarabhai A Visionary Space Scientist, Laid Foundation For Indian Space Programme: ISRO
Born in Ahmedabad in 1919, Dr Sarabhai came to be known as the father of the Indian space programme. India today is among the global space-faring nations, but without Dr Sarabhai, the country wouldn't have its own space programme.
“ISRO affectionately commemorates the birthday of visionary space scientist, Dr. Vikram A Sarabhai. His remarkable contributions laid the foundation for the Indian Space Programme. His legacy lives on as ISRO upholds his vision and mission,” ISRO shared in a post on the social media platform X.
After returning from Cambridge to an independent India in 1947, as a 28-year-old, he persuaded charitable trusts controlled by his family and friends to endow a research institution near home in Ahmedabad, laying the foundation for the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad on November 11, 1947.
He was the Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and also established the ISRO.
He successfully convinced the government of the importance of a space programme for a developing country like India after the Russian Sputnik launch.
"We must be second to none in the application of advanced technologies to the real problems of man and society," Sarabhai had stated.
Together with Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha, widely regarded as the father of India's nuclear science programme, he set up the first rocket launching station in India.
Dr. Sarabhai also started a project for the fabrication and launch of an Indian Satellite, enabling the first Indian satellite -- Aryabhata -- to be put in orbit in 1975 from a Russian Cosmodrome.
“Remembering the 106th birth anniversary of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai -- the visionary who built institutions in space, atomic energy, management, textiles, and arts. A true nation builder whose contributions continue to inspire us. Though I never met him, his legacy shaped our journey at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre since the 80s,” Dr. S Somanath, former ISRO chairman, shared on X.
