Manganese X Reports Positive Phase 2 Ore-Sorting Results - Achieving 80% Mill Feed Upgrade Improvement - Projected To Reduce Capital And Operating Costs
|
|Mass Pull
|Mn Product Grade
| Mn Reject
Grade
| Upgrade
Ratio
|
|(%)
|(%)
|(%)
|
|Operating Condition 1
|36%
|15.7%
|3.5%
|2.0
|Operating Condition 2
|51%
|13.5%
|2.0%
|1.7
|Operating Condition 3
|65%
|11.4%
|1.3%
|1.5
|Operating Condition 4
|80%
|9.6%
|0.9%
|1.2
|Operating Condition 5
|90%
|8.6%
|0.6%
|1.1
|Sorter Head Grade
|
|7.86%
|
|
This news release has been reviewed and approved by Brent Hilscher, P.Eng., VP of Mineral Processing at ABH Engineering Inc., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Manganese X Energy Corp.
Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and US to commercialize EV compliant high purity manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.
