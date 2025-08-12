Why Some Care About Inequality And Others Don't

MENAFN - Asia Times) Imagine society as a ladder with ten rungs. Where would you place yourself? That answer reflects your subjective social status – where you see yourself in society.

Importantly, this is not necessarily reflective of where you actually are. Subjective social status matters as it shapes what you believe, how you behave, and, as my new study shows , how much you care about economic inequality.

These days, economic inequality is hard to ignore. In the UK, the richest 10% of households hold nearly half of all wealth , while millions struggle to make ends meet. My research asked: Why do some people support reducing inequality while others don't?

Take two middle-class professionals with similar jobs and incomes. One supports higher taxes on the wealthy, the other doesn't. Why the difference? It's not just their actual class position. What matters is where they feel they stand in society – their subjective social status.

My research analyzed survey data on more than 51,000 people from 25 countries where respondents placed themselves on a ten-rung ladder representing society. This simple question – about how people feel they rank socially – turns out to be a powerful predictor of support for redistribution, such as progressive taxation or government efforts to reduce income inequality.