Qatar Sees Over 2.6Mn Visitors In First Half Of 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has welcomed more than 2.6mn international visitors between January and June of 2025, representing an increase of 3% compared to the same period last year, Qatar Tourism has announced.
Visitors from Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries accounted for 36% of arrivals, followed by visitors from Europe at 26%, Asia and Oceania at 22%, and 7% each from the Americas and other Arab countries.
These figures underscore Qatar's standing as a preferred destination in both regional and international markets, a statement said Monday.
Qatar saw visitors arrive by air (57%), by land (33%), and by sea (9%), reflecting the success of the country's multi-access strategy that ensures ease and smooth entry for visitors from around the world.
This growth coincided with solid performance in the hospitality sector, with hotels recording an average occupancy rate of 71%, an increase of 2% points compared to the same period in 2024. A total of 5.23mn hotel nights were sold, marking a 7% rise from the first half of last year.
HE Saad bin Ali al-Kharji, chairman of Qatar Tourism and chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, said: "The figures for the first half of 2025 confirm the success of our comprehensive strategy to strengthen Qatar's position on the global tourism map and to develop the tourism sector as a key pillar in diversifying the national economy, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.
As part of our efforts, we will continue to deepen cooperation at local, regional and international levels, expand strategic partnerships, and participate in major global forums.
We are confident that the second half of the year will deliver further achievements and wider successes, driven by an ambitious vision and integrated plans that ensure the tourism sector as a whole provides experiences that meet the expectations of residents, visitors and stakeholders."
Earlier this year, Qatar Tourism announced that the tourism sector as a whole contributed QR 55bn to the country's GDP in 2024, accounting for an estimated 8% of the total economy, a 14% increase compared to 2023.
This demonstrates clear progress towards the Tourism Strategy 2030 target of raising the sector's contribution to 10-12% of GDP.
In the first half of the year, Visit Qatar launched several regional and global media campaigns to attract visitors from key target markets.
This included the recent "Moments Made for You" campaign, which highlights the range of experiences available during the summer season and invites visitors from GCC countries and beyond to discover Qatar.
Visit Qatar also released a promotional film featuring English footballer David Beckham, showcasing the country's diverse tourism offerings, from heritage and culture to modern attractions and natural sites.
Additionally, Visit Qatar expanded its stopover promotion campaigns, focusing on priority markets including the United Kingdom, United States of America, South Africa, China and Australia.
These campaigns coincided with major events such as the Qatar Toy Festival, which recently completed its third edition, attracting over 130,000 visitors, a 12% increase from the previous year. Other notable events included the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2025, Ras Abrouq, Sealine Season, Shop Qatar, and Qatar International Food Festival, alongside key initiatives such as Scoop on the Sea and the ongoing whale shark tours.
Abdulaziz Ali al-Mawlawi, chief executive officer of Visit Qatar, said: "Our success in the first half of 2025 demonstrates sustained momentum and growing confidence from regional and global markets in Qatar's tourism offerings.
We have attracted more visitors through a distinctive combination of major events, international campaigns, and innovative tourism products that cater to a wide range of interests.”
