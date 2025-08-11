Tevogen Bio Reaffirms Investor Confidence With Estimated Asset Value Exceeding $10 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARREN, N.J., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (“Tevogen” or the“Company) (Nasdaq: TVGN ), reiterates investor confidence and estimated asset value over $10 billion.

In October 2024, HMP Partners and The Patel Family LLP, investors in innovative healthcare ventures, congratulated Tevogen Bio and Dr. Ryan Saadi for their efforts to alleviate health inequality through breakthrough life-saving medical innovations. Hema Patel, Managing Partner of HMP Partners and The Patel Family LLP, remarked,“We are impressed by Leadership's extensive industry experience resulting in achieving key milestones in record times including granted patents and a product pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas. In 2022, Tevogen Bio was named as the highest-valued biotech unicorn at $4.2 billion.” Speaking to the Company's internal assets valuation, Hema added,“With further advancements, including positive proof-of-concept clinical trial, we estimate current market value of its robust intellectual property and product portfolio excluding other assets to exceed $10 billion in current market value with significant revenue potential.”

Dr. Ryan Saadi, Founder and CEO of Tevogen, stated,“Our internal proprietary valuation model underscores the tremendous potential of Tevogen's platform technologies, artificial intelligence initiative, and pipeline. We look forward to sharing details from this model with the investment community in the coming days, further demonstrating the strength of our intellectual property and the scale of our commercial opportunities.”



