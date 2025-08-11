Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Fund Looks Into Progress On Lebanon Projects Amid Visit

2025-08-11 03:18:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fawaz Al-Otaibi
BEIRUT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development's (KFAED) visit to Lebanon aims to follow up on the progress of development projects it is financing there, its acting chief said on Monday.
These development projects are highly instrumental in keeping Lebanon's economy on an upward trajectory, Waleed Al-Bahar told KUNA amid a visit to the Lebanese capital Beirut, citing the improvement of infrastructure and basic services as the core goal the KFAED-funded projects.
The KFAED acting chief went on to say that he intends on meeting a number of top Lebanese officials in a bid to bolster bilateral economic cooperation, subsequently serving the "best interests" of Kuwait and Beirut, he underlined.
On talks with the visiting KFAED acting chief, Lebanon's Finance Minister Yassine Jaber spoke of the need to salvage some development projects that may have been hampered by long-standing civil unrest in Lebanon, hoping that some key projects funded by the Kuwait-based fund would come to fruition shortly. (end)
