403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Fund Looks Into Progress On Lebanon Projects Amid Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fawaz Al-Otaibi
BEIRUT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development's (KFAED) visit to Lebanon aims to follow up on the progress of development projects it is financing there, its acting chief said on Monday.
These development projects are highly instrumental in keeping Lebanon's economy on an upward trajectory, Waleed Al-Bahar told KUNA amid a visit to the Lebanese capital Beirut, citing the improvement of infrastructure and basic services as the core goal the KFAED-funded projects.
The KFAED acting chief went on to say that he intends on meeting a number of top Lebanese officials in a bid to bolster bilateral economic cooperation, subsequently serving the "best interests" of Kuwait and Beirut, he underlined.
On talks with the visiting KFAED acting chief, Lebanon's Finance Minister Yassine Jaber spoke of the need to salvage some development projects that may have been hampered by long-standing civil unrest in Lebanon, hoping that some key projects funded by the Kuwait-based fund would come to fruition shortly. (end)
fz
BEIRUT, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development's (KFAED) visit to Lebanon aims to follow up on the progress of development projects it is financing there, its acting chief said on Monday.
These development projects are highly instrumental in keeping Lebanon's economy on an upward trajectory, Waleed Al-Bahar told KUNA amid a visit to the Lebanese capital Beirut, citing the improvement of infrastructure and basic services as the core goal the KFAED-funded projects.
The KFAED acting chief went on to say that he intends on meeting a number of top Lebanese officials in a bid to bolster bilateral economic cooperation, subsequently serving the "best interests" of Kuwait and Beirut, he underlined.
On talks with the visiting KFAED acting chief, Lebanon's Finance Minister Yassine Jaber spoke of the need to salvage some development projects that may have been hampered by long-standing civil unrest in Lebanon, hoping that some key projects funded by the Kuwait-based fund would come to fruition shortly. (end)
fz
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment