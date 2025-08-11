Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq Hit By Major Power Outage Amid Rising Temperatures

2025-08-11 02:24:05
Iraq on Monday announced a nationwide power outage as rising temperatures pushed demand on the electricity grid to unprecedented levels.

The electricity ministry said the grid suffered a "total outage" after the shutdown of two transmission lines amid a spike in consumption triggered by a "record rise in temperatures", with the heat reaching 48 to 50°C in Baghdad and central and southern regions.

While households can still rely on private generators, the blackout comes as millions of pilgrims gather in the province of Karbala for a major religious commemoration, further straining demand, the ministry added.

