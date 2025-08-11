Iraq Hit By Major Power Outage Amid Rising Temperatures
Iraq on Monday announced a nationwide power outage as rising temperatures pushed demand on the electricity grid to unprecedented levels.
The electricity ministry said the grid suffered a "total outage" after the shutdown of two transmission lines amid a spike in consumption triggered by a "record rise in temperatures", with the heat reaching 48 to 50°C in Baghdad and central and southern regions.Recommended For You Look: Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal shine at 'Fantastic Four' world premiere
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
While households can still rely on private generators, the blackout comes as millions of pilgrims gather in the province of Karbala for a major religious commemoration, further straining demand, the ministry added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment