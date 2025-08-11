UAE Expats Brave 28-Hour Journeys On Flights, Buses, Trains To Go Home

For many expatriates in the UAE, a trip home is not just about booking a flight and stepping into familiar streets hours later. For some, the journey stretches over 24 hours, involving multiple flights, buses, ferries, and trains before they finally reach their front door.

Tatiana Skoryna, originally from Ukraine, has been living in Dubai for 10 years.“Before the war, there was a direct flight from Dubai to Kyiv,” Tatiana said.“It only took five and a half hours.”

But everything changed on February 24, 2022.“Since that day, all airports in Ukraine have been closed. There are no flights due to safety (concerns).”

Tatiana's trips home to Kyiv have changed drastically in recent years.

“I fly from Dubai to Krakow,” she said. From Krakow, the journey continues by bus to Lviv in Ukraine. Then from Lviv, she travels on to Kyiv.

Since she has to pass through two border crossings, one in Poland and another in Ukraine, Tatiana said the time it takes varies.“It might take two hours, three, four, maybe even 10 hours. There is no specific time.” She concluded,“All in all, it's around 24 to 25 hours.”

Tatiana said she is used to the long and unpredictable journey now.“This is the only way I can reach my home, so it's not challenging for me anymore. Every time I go, it makes me stronger.” Despite the difficulty, Tatiana visits home often.“Even though it's a long time and there is a war, this is my life.”

Looking ahead, Tatiana hopes the war ends soon.“When the war finishes, it will be again five hours to fly, and it will change everything. I could visit at least once a month.”

Filipino expat Betty (name changed upon request) sees the same pattern among her community. She recalled her friend's recent trip from Dubai to Manila, the Philippine capital, before continuing on to Bicol, a region in the southern part of Luzon island.

“The bus took 12 hours, and she had just flown eight hours from Dubai,” Betty said.“Yes, there's a one-hour domestic flight, but it's much more expensive. In our culture, we bring gifts, 'pasalubong', so many people save on fares and spend the money on family instead.”

Some Filipino provinces have small airports but limited weekly flights, making buses the most reliable option. Journeys often stretch through the night, with passengers sleeping in their seats.

In July, 41-year-old domestic worker Wilma Auza died of cardiac arrest while on a bus to Dumaguete, hours after arriving from Kuwait. Her death shocked her community and underscored the toll these exhausting trips can take.

For Sudanese expat Mohamed, who lives in Abu Dhabi, the challenge is different but no less daunting. Since April 2023, Khartoum International Airport has been shut after it was occupied by the Rapid Support Forces during the conflict. The Sudanese Armed Forces regained control in March 2025, but the facility remains damaged and out of use.

To visit his home and check on his property and shops, Mohamed now flies to Port Sudan, a 3.5-hour journey, then boards a bus to Khartoum. That leg alone can take 12 to 14 hours, depending on road conditions, fuel availability, and checkpoints.

“It's a long, draining trip,” he said.“But I make it because it's my home, and I have responsibilities there.”

Despite the length and discomfort, these trips continue. For Tatiana, it is the pull of family. For Betty's friend, it is the joy of bringing home gifts. For Mohamed, it is his duty to maintain a life left behind.

“The moment you walk through your front door, all the hours on buses and trains are forgotten,” Tatiana said.“You're home, and that makes the journey worth it.”