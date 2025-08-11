Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes World-Class Skateboarders Tom Schaar And Elliot Sloan On Special Live Episode At X Games Salt Lake City 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This marks the third and final live episode of the UNLEASHED podcast recorded at X Games Salt Lake City 2025. Each episode celebrated the memory of action sports icon and podcast host, the late Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, and featured exclusive commentary from some of the biggest stars at X Games.

"Being here at the X Games makes me feel like when I first started watching X Games. Just that little kid in me. Skateboarding really brings that out," said Sloan on UNLEASHED.

The podcast episode with Schaar and Sloan was originally recorded live on June 30 at a mobile studio overlooking the Utah State Fairpark and Event Center and streamed live on the Twitch platform. As of today, the 51-minute episode featuring the two skateboard innovators is available to global audiences.

Ready to hear the full story? Make sure to listen to Episode 507 of UNLEASHED with the late Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Fueled by Monster Energy featuring Schaar and Sloan.

The special episode gets personal with two bona fide skateboarding innovators: Tom Schaar shocked the skate world by landing the world's first 1080 air at the mere age of 12. Since then, he has matured into one of the most versatile skaters in the world, with medals in Vert, Pool, and Mega Ramp, along with countless trick innovations under his belt. Plus, a silver medal from the 2024 Paris Olympics. Equally inventive, Elliot Sloan has expanded the sport's trick vocabulary with his signature Cab heelflip Indy 720 and earned wins in Vert, Big Air, Vert Best Trick and MegaPark disciplines. Between them, these two innovators own 33 X Games medals, with Schaar holding 17 medals and Sloan 16 medals – a lot of heavy metal for a special podcast episode! What's more, the two skateboard innovators look back at their favorite moments with the late action sports icon Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, only on UNLEASHED!

Hear the full story in conversation with the podcast hosts, professional snowboarder Danny Kass , as well as artist and model Brittney Palmer . Follow the link to tune in right here .

Schaar barged onto the skateboarding scene as a young kid with a big impact. At the mere age of 12, the Malibu native made history as the youngest X Games gold medalist to land the world's first 1080 air in competition at the Asia X Games in Shanghai. "When I got the gold in Mega, I was the young kid then. And it almost feels like a few months ago. I think when you're young, it's easier to learn stuff. You're made out of rubber and nothing hurts."

As Schaar grew up, the trophies kept coming, including victories at Dew Tour and the iconic Vans Pool Party, while his skateboarding repertoire evolved. Drafted into Team USA in 2019, Schaar's time to shine came at the 2024 Paris Olympics where he earned the silver medal in Men's Skateboard Park. "Ever since I was a child, I always gravitated towards vertical skateboarding. There was a while when I stopped skating vert as much and focused more on riding park. But over the last four years or so, I started getting more back into vert. And it's just been fun!"

Currently, Schaar is leading a renaissance in vertical skateboarding and just dropped a heavy video part produced by Monster Energy for the Thrasher magazine website. He also claimed gold in Skateboard Vert at X Games Osaka and now owns 17 X Games medals (four gold, four silver, nine bronze). Asked about the current level of competition at X Games, Schaar said: "I'm honestly just trying to keep up with these kids at this point. It's getting pretty gnarly. It's like I'm the oldest guy out there now."

Sloan grew up in New York City, where street skating is the dominant form of riding and halfpipes are still a rarity. But after watching Tony Hawk put down the world's first 900 at the X Games, he decided to pursue vertical skateboarding. Ultimately, he decided to move to California for more options to skate and became one of the pioneers of Mega Ramp riding on large-scale ramps. "I was skating at Bob Burnquist's house a lot and he already had the Mega. And I'd seen the DC Video with the Mega Ramp video part and instantly knew I wanted to do this! It was terrifying and way bigger than I imagined, but after some time I dropped in and started getting into it," said Sloan on UNLEASHED.

Sloan not only became a competitive force on the big ramp: A competitor in six(!) different X Games disciplines, Sloan now holds an impressive record of 16 medals (seven gold, seven silver, two bronze). He not only thrives on big Mega Ramp setups but can also throw down technical bangers in a regular vert ramp. Speaking on the escalating level of trick difficulty in today's competition, he said: "I think it's because of social media now that all these kids are just feeding off each other. They're seeing what everyone else is doing every day. And they go, 'Oh, this is possible?! Then I'm going to do this!' It's gone up so high in the last five years."

Nowadays, Sloan trains his next-level tricks at his private 'Sloanyard' facility, where he also hosted X Games events in his backyard MegaPark and Vert setup in 2022 and 2023. Asked about building his own park, Sloan said: "That was always a big dream of mine. It just so happened that I found this property and we could build all this stuff there to practice. Holding the X Games there was such a trip!"

Commenting on the legacy of Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, Sloan said: "X Games really doesn't feel the same without him. He was always there, always hyping it up. As soon as you would see him, I was immediately in a better mood! I definitely miss him."

Want the full story from behind the scenes at X Games Salt Lake City 2025? Listen to the full conversation by visiting the landing page for Episode 507 of UNLEASHED with the late Dingo, Danny, and Brittney featuring skateboard trick innovators Tom Schaar and Elliot Sloan.

View UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Episode 507 Featuring Tom Schaar and Elliot Sloan

