High Command 'Misunderstood' Me: KN Rajanna

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 11 (IANS) K.N. Rajanna, former minister and a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was asked to tender his resignation over his remarks regarding the alleged election fraud issue, stated on Monday that the Congress high command has misunderstood him, and he will meet the national leaders in Delhi.

"I will go to Delhi and meet the high command. I have received information that there seems to be a misunderstanding by the high command regarding the matter. I will go with senior ministers and MLAs of the party to Delhi and will clarify the misunderstanding. I will conduct myself according to the guidance of the national leadership," Rajanna said.

Rajanna, who was the State Cooperation Minister, was asked to submit his resignation after his remark against the LoP Rahul Gandhi's press conference on the voter fraud.“If there was voter fraud, the state Congress should have pointed it out much earlier,” he had said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Arvind Bellad said that Rajanna was asked to submit his resignation after his remark against LoP Rahul Gandhi's press conference on the voter fraud.

He said that Shivakumar has made Chief Minister Siddaramaiah take action against his close aide Rajanna by“forcing” him to resign.

“This is a major blow given by Shivakumar to Siddaramaiah,” he claimed.

He claimed that through this step, a message has been sent to Siddaramaiah that his term is over and he will not remain Chief Minister for much longer. Another reason for taking action against Minister Rajanna is that during the last assembly session, Rajanna accused Shivakumar - without naming him - of trying to trap him with a honeytrap, Bellad pointed out.

“In retaliation, Shivakumar ensured that action was taken against Rajanna, a close aide of Siddaramaiah, and sent the message to Siddaramaiah that his term is over and he will not continue as Chief Minister for much longer,” Bellad said.

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi also claimed that“dictatorship is in the DNA” of the Congress party, and no one can question the dictator of Congress.

“By forcing the resignation of Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna, Congress has once again proven that there is no room for truth in the party,” he said.

He claimed that for speaking this truth, the head of the Valmiki community leader and Cooperation Minister Rajanna has been“forced” to resign.

“This clearly demonstrates that in Congress, one family holds absolute power, and no one is allowed to question the wrongdoings of that power. The fate that befell Rajanna for speaking the truth will befall others as well," he alleged.