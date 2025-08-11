Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan, Pashinyan Engage in Phone Calls

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The call was initiated at the request of the Armenian side.

As shared in a social media update by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the primary focus of the dialogue was the ongoing peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Erdogan extended his congratulations to Pashinyan for the recently achieved agreement with Azerbaijan, remarking that it "demonstrated that a desire for peace is important for regional stability."

He further emphasized that the progress made should be turned into "concrete actions" to ensure meaningful outcomes.

Additionally, the Turkish leader noted that technical discussions will persist to move forward the normalization efforts between Türkiye and Armenia, adding that initiatives in this regard will remain a priority.

