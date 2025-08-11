403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan, Pashinyan Engage in Phone Calls
(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The call was initiated at the request of the Armenian side.
As shared in a social media update by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the primary focus of the dialogue was the ongoing peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Erdogan extended his congratulations to Pashinyan for the recently achieved agreement with Azerbaijan, remarking that it "demonstrated that a desire for peace is important for regional stability."
He further emphasized that the progress made should be turned into "concrete actions" to ensure meaningful outcomes.
Additionally, the Turkish leader noted that technical discussions will persist to move forward the normalization efforts between Türkiye and Armenia, adding that initiatives in this regard will remain a priority.
As shared in a social media update by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the primary focus of the dialogue was the ongoing peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Erdogan extended his congratulations to Pashinyan for the recently achieved agreement with Azerbaijan, remarking that it "demonstrated that a desire for peace is important for regional stability."
He further emphasized that the progress made should be turned into "concrete actions" to ensure meaningful outcomes.
Additionally, the Turkish leader noted that technical discussions will persist to move forward the normalization efforts between Türkiye and Armenia, adding that initiatives in this regard will remain a priority.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment