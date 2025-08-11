403
Protesters Gather Over Imprisoning Moldovan Leader
(MENAFN) Demonstrators have assembled outside a detention center in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, to voice their solidarity with leading opposition politician Evgenia Gutsul.
The political figure, who recently received a seven-year jail term, is at the center of growing unrest.
Gutsul, who leads Gagauzia—an autonomous area within Moldova—has stood firmly against the pro-European stance of President Maia Sandu.
She was convicted of unlawfully financing the opposition Sor party, though she has rejected the charges, labeling them as fabricated.
Crowds gathered with signs written in both Moldovan and Russian, condemning what they referred to as “political repression.”
The protesters demanded Gutsul's immediate release and decried the trial as unjust.
Footage posted to social media showed a speaker addressing the crowd, asserting that the concept of democracy in the EU-aspiring nation had become empty and meaningless.
The speaker also criticized the Moldovan judiciary, accusing judges of lacking neutrality and referring to them as “slaves to the system.”
Comparable demonstrations were organized earlier this week.
According to a staff member close to Gutsul, who spoke with a news agency, such protests are set to continue daily until her freedom is secured.
From behind bars, Gutsul characterized the verdict as a “political execution,” asserting that it strikes at the heart of the “entire democratic system of Moldova.”
Previously, Gutsul had governed Gagauzia, a predominantly Russian-speaking and self-governing region located in the southern part of the former Soviet republic. Her political campaign had emphasized stronger relations with Moscow.
