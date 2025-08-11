Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Abu Dhabi Posts 61 Percent Surge in AI Sector

2025-08-11 09:26:40
(MENAFN) Abu Dhabi’s artificial intelligence (AI) sector experienced a remarkable 61 percent expansion between June 2023 and June 2024, now encompassing 673 AI companies, according to a local news agency on Monday.

In the first half of 2024 alone, the emirate welcomed 150 newly established AI businesses, as reported by the news agency, which cited data from the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The agency highlighted that "over 58 percent of all AI firms in the emirate are dedicated to innovation, research, and consultancy."

Globally, approximately 90,904 AI companies were documented as of 2024, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s growing prominence in the sector.

"Abu Dhabi's artificial intelligence sector is rapidly evolving from early adoption to real-world transformation, with a growing share of activity rooted in research, strategic consultancy, and enterprise-level solutions," the news agency quoted Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, second vice chairman and managing director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stating.

