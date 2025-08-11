403
Chinese scientists archive major development in disease control for borne diseases
(MENAFN) Scientists in China have made a significant advance in the fight against mosquito-borne illnesses by developing an intelligent surveillance system designed to monitor mosquito populations and provide data to guide disease prevention efforts.
Led by Professor Chen Xiaoguang from Southern Medical University, the new technology is already in use across various communities in Guangdong Province in southern China.
Effective monitoring is crucial, especially since diseases like chikungunya are mainly transmitted by bites from Aedes mosquitoes.
Traditional mosquito monitoring techniques have their drawbacks. Chen explained that "Mosquito traps and mosquito nets only monitor non-blood-fed mosquitoes, while mosquito oviposition traps target blood-fed egg-laying mosquitoes."
The novel system uses a coordinated approach with two types of devices working together to deliver real-time and highly efficient monitoring. Automated devices equipped with human-like attractants capture non-blood-fed mosquitoes, while smart oviposition buckets, which contain small pools of water, focus on detecting blood-fed gravid Aedes albopictus mosquitoes. According to Chen, this method is four times more effective than conventional oviposition traps.
