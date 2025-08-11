The Cook & Boardman Group Acquires A.J. Labourdette

Company continues nationwide expansion to deliver innovative, secure opening solutions

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the nation's leading provider of fully integrated access and security solutions, has announced its subsidiary's acquisition of substantially all of the assets of A.J. Labourdette, Inc. ("AJL"). AJL is headquartered in New Orleans, LA. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1985, AJL is a licensed telecommunications and integration security contractor, proudly serving customers across Louisiana and Mississippi.

"We are excited to welcome A.J. Labourdette to the Cook & Boardman family. With a stellar reputation in Louisiana and Mississippi, AJL has earned the trust of its customers through top-notch service and strong relationships. This partnership boosts our Division 27 & 28 capabilities, and we're looking forward to working with Aaron and the entire AJL team to reach new heights together," said David Eisner, Chief Executive Officer of C&B.

"A.J. Labourdette is known for its expertise in low-voltage design, consulting, and installation across a wide range of industries. We're thrilled to join the Cook & Boardman team and expand our reach to serve even more customers with the exceptional service we are known for. We look forward to expanding our services to include the traditional Cook & Boardman sales and installation of doors and locks along with our integrated access control. This exciting new chapter gives us the momentum to drive greater innovation, amplify our impact, and continue delivering outstanding results-together, the future looks brighter than ever," said Aaron J. Labourdette, former owner and future General Manager of A.J. Labourdette.

The business will continue to operate under the A.J. Labourdette name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Platinum Equity acquired a majority interest in Cook & Boardman in 2023. Littlejohn & Co., LLC remains a significant minority shareholder. AJL represents C&B's fourteenth acquisition under Platinum Equity's ownership.

K&L Gates LLP served as legal advisor to Cook and Boardman.

Legacy Capital was the sole advisor to A.J. Labourdette on the transaction.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Founded in 1955, the Cook & Boardman Group is a family of companies that together represent the nation's premier provider of fully integrated access and security solutions. Through leveraging the entire Cook & Boardman network, the Company is able to seamlessly provide customers with a broad product and service offering spanning commercial doors, frames & hardware (Division 8), electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. C&B also provides full systems integration services including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products (Division 27 & 28).

The nationwide footprint includes over 80 locations in addition to an online customer shopping portal available on the main website and via eProcurement integrations. Our teams have extensive experience serving the non-residential and commercial properties including healthcare, hospitality, K-12 school, higher education institutions, federal/government properties, industrial/warehouse facilities, multi-family/mixed use properties. Learn more at .

About Platinum Equity

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores , Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $47 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 28 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 450 acquisitions.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC:

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in growing middle-market industrial and services companies that can benefit from Littlejohn's 25+ years of operational and sector expertise. With approximately $8 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit .

SOURCE The Cook & Boardman Group

