403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Says It Seized Control of Key Village Near Ukraine’s Pokrovsk
(MENAFN) On Monday, Russia announced it has seized control of a settlement in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. According to a Defense Ministry statement, Russian forces took the village of Fedorivka, situated roughly 14 kilometers (8.6 miles) northeast of the strategic city of Pokrovsk, a focal point of fierce clashes in Donetsk.
The statement used the village’s former name, Lunacharske, which was officially renamed Fedorivka by Kyiv in 2016.
Moscow has frequently reported territorial advances in recent months, especially in Donetsk, where combat has escalated significantly around the vital logistics hub of Pokrovsk.
In response, Ukraine’s General Staff stated its troops successfully repelled 42 Russian attacks near 14 settlements along the Pokrovsk front, including the area around Fedorivka.
The statement used the village’s former name, Lunacharske, which was officially renamed Fedorivka by Kyiv in 2016.
Moscow has frequently reported territorial advances in recent months, especially in Donetsk, where combat has escalated significantly around the vital logistics hub of Pokrovsk.
In response, Ukraine’s General Staff stated its troops successfully repelled 42 Russian attacks near 14 settlements along the Pokrovsk front, including the area around Fedorivka.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment