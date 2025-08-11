Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Says It Seized Control of Key Village Near Ukraine’s Pokrovsk

Russia Says It Seized Control of Key Village Near Ukraine’s Pokrovsk


2025-08-11 08:22:21
(MENAFN) On Monday, Russia announced it has seized control of a settlement in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. According to a Defense Ministry statement, Russian forces took the village of Fedorivka, situated roughly 14 kilometers (8.6 miles) northeast of the strategic city of Pokrovsk, a focal point of fierce clashes in Donetsk.

The statement used the village’s former name, Lunacharske, which was officially renamed Fedorivka by Kyiv in 2016.

Moscow has frequently reported territorial advances in recent months, especially in Donetsk, where combat has escalated significantly around the vital logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

In response, Ukraine’s General Staff stated its troops successfully repelled 42 Russian attacks near 14 settlements along the Pokrovsk front, including the area around Fedorivka.

MENAFN11082025000045017169ID1109911912

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search