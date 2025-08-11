Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump’s new tariffs create strain in historic relations with India

2025-08-11 08:16:47
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that President Donald Trump’s decision to impose new tariffs has created significant strain in the historically strategic relationship between the United States and India—a partnership often viewed as a counterweight to China.

On Wednesday, Trump approved an executive order adding a further 25% tariff on Indian goods as a penalty for importing oil from Russia. This comes on top of an existing 25% duty, placing India among the nations facing the steepest trade barriers globally.

Observers note that, unlike in his earlier term, Trump’s current presidency has exposed tensions that were previously masked by India’s efforts to deepen cooperation with Washington, particularly in light of China’s growing influence in the Asia-Pacific.

The tensions escalated when Trump accused India of “unfair” trade practices, pointing to high tariffs and pressing New Delhi to allow greater access to its agricultural and dairy sectors. India has resisted these changes, as they touch on politically sensitive industries vital to the country’s largely rural population.

Although Trump has been pushing for fresh trade deals with both allies and adversaries, discussions with India—one of the earliest countries to enter talks—have yet to yield results. This stalemate has reportedly added to Trump’s frustration, especially as his “America First” agenda focuses heavily on boosting the US economy.

