Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bitrecover Launches Outlook Duplicate Remover 6.3 Featuring Powerful Auto Detect Outlook Profile Functionality


2025-08-11 08:06:43
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) BitRecover, a trusted global leader in email management and data care solutions, proudly announces the launch of Outlook Duplicate Remover 6.3, now enhanced with an Auto Detect Outlook Profile feature for faster and more convenient duplicate removal.

Outlook Duplicate Remover has long been a preferred solution for removing duplicate emails, contacts, calendar entries, tasks, and attachments from PST and OST files. The newly introduced Auto Detect capability in version 6.3 eliminates the need for manual file browsing, instantly locating Outlook profiles and their associated data files for immediate processing.

A Smarter Way to Remove Outlook Duplicates
Duplicate items in Outlook can occur for many reasons-synchronization errors, data imports, backups, or account misconfigurations. These duplicates clutter mailboxes, consume storage, and slow down performance.

With the Auto Detect Outlook Profile feature, users can now:

Instantly identify all available Outlook profiles on their system.

Automatically load PST and OST files without manual searching.

Begin duplicate detection and removal in just a few clicks.

This streamlines the process for both beginners and professionals, making duplicate cleanup more efficient than ever before.

Other Key Features in Outlook Duplicate Remover 6.3
Mailbox Folder Preview - Review and select specific folders before removing duplicates.

Dual Detection Modes - Choose "Detect Duplicates within the Folder" or "Across Folders."

PST Splitting Options - Split large PST files into 2 GB, 5 GB, 10 GB, or 20 GB for better management.

Batch Processing - Process multiple PST/OST files at the same time.

Backup Before Deletion - Create a safety copy of your data to prevent accidental loss.

Full Compatibility - Supports Outlook 2021, Microsoft 365, and older versions down to Outlook 2003.

A Word from BitRecover
"With version 6.3, we wanted to remove the most common frustration our users faced-locating the right Outlook files before starting duplicate removal," said Product Manager at BitRecover. "The new Auto Detect feature makes the process instant and effortless while retaining our focus on accuracy and data safety."

Availability
BitRecover Outlook Duplicate Remover 6.3 with Auto Detect is available now for download. A free trial version allows users to experience the new feature and advanced functionalities before purchasing the full license.

Download & Learn More:
Press Contact
Antonio Gosling
Product Manager
BitRecover Software
...
+16163145060

Company :-BitRecover Software

User :- antonio gosling

Email :...

Phone :-9999760233

Mobile:- +16163145060

Url :-


