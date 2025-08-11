The Chairperson Of The African Union Commission Message On The Occasion Of The Independence Day Of The Republic Of Chad

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his warmest congratulations to the Government and the people of the Republic of Chad on the celebration of their Independence Day.

This significant occasion offers an opportunity to reflect on Chad's enduring journey as a sovereign nation and its steadfast contributions to the advancement of peace, stability, and regional cooperation across the continent.

As a valued Member State of the African Union, Chad has played a pivotal role in the promotion of collective security, counterterrorism, and continental integration - efforts that remain crucial to the realization of the African Union's vision of an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa.

The African Union reaffirms its unwavering support to the Government and people of Chad as they pursue their national development priorities and democratic aspirations. We remain committed to working closely with Chad in fostering sustainable peace, resilience, and inclusive growth.

Happy Independence Day!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).