Viollis Group International Launches HERCULES: Secure Video Conferencing Platform For High-Stakes Communication

VGI launches HERCULES, a secure video conferencing platform built for high-stakes, confidential communications.

"As one of HERCULES' early test users, I had complete confidence in the platform's ability to protect sensitive conversations," said Ed Shubert , former FBI Senior Executive and VP of Global Security at McKesson. "It's a vital solution for professionals in both public and private sectors."

Unlike most platforms that rely on shared cloud environments, each HERCULES client receives a dedicated private server , hardened at the OS level and protected by load balancers. External participants must be explicitly authenticated and approved before joining any meeting. The system is monitored 24/7, 365 days a year.

Strict Identity Controls and Zero Retention

HERCULES integrates with enterprise identity providers to enforce internal policies like multifactor authentication and access restrictions. Guest users are auditable, authenticated, and limited in their permissions-reducing the risk of unauthorized access.

The platform does not use artificial intelligence, does not record or transcribe meetings, and does not analyze, tag, or store user content . It also avoids metadata harvesting and tracking, preserving the confidentiality of all conversations.

Built for Those Who Can't Afford Compromise

"HERCULES was built out of necessity," said Paul Viollis , CEO of Viollis Group International. "Our clients-legal, financial, family office, medical, and entertainment professionals-can't afford uncertainty in secure communication. We created a virtual SCIF that's practical, powerful, and private. It's a tank that drives like a Rolls. It's not cheap-but cheap is expensive."

With the global shift to remote communication, HERCULES addresses a critical need for secure, compliant digital collaboration. It is currently being adopted by clients in legal, medical, financial, and government sectors.

About Viollis Group International

Viollis Group International (VGI) is a global security and consulting firm dedicated to protecting what matters most. Combining decades of expertise in intelligence, cybersecurity, investigations, and threat management, VGI serves individuals, corporations, and government agencies worldwide.

