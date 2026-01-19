Maha Govt Signs Mous For Investment Worth Rs 14.5 Lakh Crore On Opening Day Of WEF Summit

MENAFN - IANS) Davos, Jan 19 (IANS) The Maharashtra Government secured a record-breaking USD 173 billion (Rs 14.5 lakh crore) in investment Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on its opening day of the World Economic Forum summit. This massive single-day haul nearly equals the state's total investment collection from the entire 2025 Davos summit.

The 19 MoUs signed are projected to generate more than 15 lakh jobs across various sectors. These agreements align with the state's "Viksit Maharashtra 2047" vision and its ambitious goal of becoming a five trillion-dollar economy, said the state government release.

The investments are distributed across several key departments and sectors. Infrastructure & Urban Development: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) signed MoUs worth approximately INR 11 lakh crore (USD 137 billion) with global firms including Brookfield and Sumitomo. Industrial Development: The Industry, Investment and Services Department coordinated deals worth INR 3.13 lakh crore (USD 38 billion). Strategic Partnerships: MMRDA entered a strategic partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and several international universities to develop Mumbai as a future-ready global city.

Of these MoUs, SBG Group for investment worth Rs 3.2 lakh crore (USD 44 Bn), Arcelor Mittal Rs 1.1 lakh crore (USD 12 BN), Lodha Group Rs 1 lakh crore (USD 12 Bn), Skoda Auto Volkswagen Rs 12,000 crore (USD 1.44 Bn) and Surjagad Ispat Rs 20,000 crore.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led high-level engagements with global giants such as Coca-Cola and Antora Energy to discuss scaling operations and strengthening supply chains. The state highlighted its "single window" clearance system and the MAITRI investment cell as key drivers for rapid implementation, said the release.

Officials noted that 75% of the MoUs signed in January 2025 have already progressed to the implementation stage, reinforcing international investor confidence in the region's infrastructure readiness. Following the Day 1 success, the Maharashtra delegation aims to maintain momentum throughout the week. Upcoming discussions are expected to focus on AI, Quantum Computing, Fintech, and Green Energy as the state continues its dialogue with global leaders, stated the release.