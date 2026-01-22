Border 2 Star Ishika Gagneja Slams 'Heartbreaking' Negative PR Targeting Varun Dhawan

Border 2 features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Ishika Gagneja. As Varun faces online criticism over acting, Ishika calls the alleged negative PR campaign heartbreaking and deeply unfair to witness.

Now, Ishika Gagneja, who plays Diljit Dosanjh's sister in Border 2, has come to Varun's defense against the alleged paid negative PR campaign targeting him.

Since the Border 2 cast announcement, Varun Dhawan has been trolled for his height and smile, even being called a "misfit" for a soldier's role in the sequel.

The film stars Varun, Diljit, Ahan, and Sunny Deol, but a part of social media is aggressively targeting Varun. It's alleged to be a paid negative PR drive.

Amidst the noise, actress Ishika Gagneja reacted strongly to the trolling. She defended Varun Dhawan, calling the hate "heartbreaking" and completely unfair.

The actress said, "It was sad to see so much negativity. I saw videos mocking his smile. A smile is beautiful, and it felt so wrong. Why shame someone for how they smile?"