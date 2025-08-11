Asia-Pacific Machine Tending Robots Industry Research 2025 Market To Reach $18.23 Billion By 2034 - AI And Machine Vision Propel Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Machine Tending Robots Market: Focus on Application, Product Type, Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific machine tending robots market, valued at $6.71 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $18.23 billion by 2034, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The market for machine tending robots in the APAC region is mostly driven by the growing need for automation to increase industrial productivity and reduce operating costs. Manufacturers are adopting sophisticated robotic solutions as a result of growing labour shortages and the need for more precision in repetitive activities.

More money is being invested in intelligent, adaptable systems, particularly as firms look to increase output consistency and streamline manufacturing. More intelligent and flexible machine tending applications are being made possible by ongoing developments in sensor technology, AI-driven controls, and machine vision. This is contributing to the strong market expansion across a variety of industries in nations including China, Japan, South Korea, and India.



The market for machine tending robots in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expanding significantly due to the region's ongoing transition to smart manufacturing, fast industrialisation, and labour shortages. Because they may increase productivity, lower operating costs, and improve workplace safety, machine tending robots - which automate the loading and unloading of parts in CNC machines, injection moulding units, and other manufacturing equipment - are becoming more and more popular in Asia-Pacific.

Government programs like "Made in China 2025" and India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, which encourage automation, domestic manufacturing, and innovation, are helping China, Japan, South Korea, and India lead the adoption. Small and medium businesses (SMEs), who were initially apprehensive because of the high capital needs, are now progressively embracing modular solutions and collaborative robots (cobots) since they provide flexibility and a quicker return on investment.

Robot intelligence and adaptability have been improved by technological developments in artificial intelligence (AI), machine vision, and force control. This has enabled deployment in a variety of industries, including consumer products, electronics, metalworking, and automotive. The market for APAC machine tending robots is expected to grow steadily despite obstacles such high initial investment, integration complexity, and skills gaps. This growth will be aided by industrial modernisation, advantageous legislation, and the growing demand for reliable, highly accurate production methods.

