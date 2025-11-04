War Update: 144 Clashes Along Frontline, Ukrainian Forces Eliminate Over 100 Russian Troops In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 22:00 on Tuesday, November 4, according to Ukrinform.

“Since the start of the day, 144 combat clashes have occurred. Today the invaders carried out one missile strike and 35 airstrikes, used six missiles, and dropped 57 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians deployed 3,029 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,668 attacks on our positions and populated areas,” the report states.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out five airstrikes, dropping a total of ten guided aerial bombs, and launched 135 shelling attacks, including eight with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian forces repelled seven attacks near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, and Dvorichanske. Two more clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russians conducted five offensive actions near Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka, and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions ten times near Hrekivka, Novoselivka, Korovii Yar, Drobysheve, and toward Lyman. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 13 attacks near Serebrianka, Vyimka, Pereizne, Siversk, and toward Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one engagement took place near the village of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops launched 11 attacks, focusing their offensive efforts near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, and toward Berestok and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attempted 49 times to break through Ukrainian defenses near Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Novoukrainka, and Dachne. Fighting continues at five locations.

Ukrainian forces neutralized 107 Russian troops in this sector, 55 of them irreversibly. They also destroyed 21 UAVs, two vehicles, four pieces of special equipment, and one enemy UAV control post. Additionally, two vehicles and two more drone control posts were struck.

In the Oleksandrohrad sector, the enemy launched 15 attacks toward Yehorivka, Novoivanivka, Yalta, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, and Novohryhorivka. Airstrikes hit the areas of Pokrovske and Oleksiivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled three attacks near Novomykolaivka. Enemy airstrikes targeted Solodke, Polohy, and Ternuvate.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made three attempts to break through near Stepove and Novoandriivka. All attacks were successfully repelled.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian forces made three unsuccessful attempts to advance toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other sectors of the front, the situation remained largely unchanged.

“Today we want to highlight the warriors of the 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade, who are steadfastly holding back the enemy,” the General Staff noted.

