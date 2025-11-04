Zelensky Awards Orders To Ukrainian Defenders Fighting On Pokrovsk Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Command post of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I received military reports about the situation in the Pokrovsk area and presented state awards to the defenders – the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, III class, and the Orders For Courage, II and III class,” Zelensky wrote.

The President stressed that the servicemen are defending Ukraine in a critical and the most intense sector of the front.“Thank you for this. It matters greatly because it is not just our land. It is, above all, psychological pressure from the enemy on our state and all our allies. And a great deal is being decided specifically in this sector,” he noted.

The military briefed the President on the situation in the Pokrovsk area, the stabilization of the defensive line, and coordination with adjacent units.

The enemy continues to intensify its efforts and conduct assault operations in Pokrovsk. In this regard, Zelensky discussed with the military their needs for strengthening the defense.

As reported by Ukrinform, fierce urban battles continue in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. The situation in this sector remains dynamic, with the enemy actively using artillery, drones, and guided aerial bombs.