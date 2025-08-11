403
Landslide Leaves Seven Workers Dead in Pakistan
(MENAFN) At least seven workers lost their lives early Monday after a landslide struck a team repairing a damaged water supply system in northern Pakistan, a government official confirmed.
The laborers were operating in Danyor city, located in the flood-hit Gilgit-Baltistan region, when the disaster struck, said Faizaullah Faraq, a local government spokesperson, in a statement to media. Three more people were hurt during the operation to repair a water channel in Danyor city, which had been damaged by the recent floods in Gilgit-Baltistan, he noted.
Emergency crews spent several hours digging through the rubble to recover the deceased and assist the injured.
Gilgit-Baltistan, a mountainous area renowned for its dramatic landscapes and five peaks towering above 8,000 meters, has been pummeled by torrential rains and flash floods since late June. The extreme weather has claimed at least 17 lives in the region, while a dozen tourists — including a local television anchor — remain unaccounted for.
Just a day earlier, a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) destroyed a section of the Karakoram Highway, a strategic trade route linking Pakistan with China. Several government buildings and residential homes were also swept away in the deluge.
Nationwide, the National Disaster Management Authority reports that more than 300 people have died and over 700 have been injured in rain-related incidents since June 26.
While monsoon rains routinely wreak havoc in Pakistan, the mounting effects of climate change — such as accelerated glacial melt — are intensifying the scale and unpredictability of seasonal disasters.
