Pakistan Faces Over Rs4.1 Billion Loss After Airspace Closed To Indian Aircraft

Pakistan Airports Authority has faced a loss of Rs4.1 billion since Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian operated and owned aircraft, according to a report by Dawn.

The figure was quoted by the Ministry of Defence to the National Assembly last Friday. The ministry also said that the shortfall was "in overflying revenue".

The closure followed a deadly attack on Indian tourists in Kashmir on April 22.

The closure followed a deadly attack on Indian tourists in Kashmir on April 22. More than 70 people were killed in missile, drone and artillery fire in the subsequent military conflict, until a ceasefire was announced on May 10, as reported by Reuters.

Pakistan had closed its airspace to Indian aircraft on April 24 , while India took a similar measure days later, with the ban to last until May 23. Later, the Pakistan extended the ban until June 24, and India responded with an extension until June 23.

On June 23, both countries said that the bans would remain the place for another month, Reuters said.

Later, the Indian government announced that Pakistan had extended the ban until August 23 and that Indian airspace would be closed to Pakistani aircraft until the same date.

Priority is defence

According to Dawn, the statement by the Ministry of Defence stresses that it prioritises defence and sovereignty over financial losses. It also reports the ministry as saying that there are no changes when it comes to overflight and aeronautical charges, and the figure specifies refers to“revenue shortfalls, not overall financial losses”.