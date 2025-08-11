403
Annual NBO Kids Carnival Celebrates Community, Creativity, And Learning
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 11 August, Muscat: The National Bank of Oman (NBO) hosted its Annual Kids Carnival at the bank's Head Office in Muscat, celebrating its employees and their families in a vibrant day of connection and community. The event reflects NBO's commitment to fostering a workplace culture that values wellbeing, belonging, and togetherness.
Launched in 2017, the carnival has become a cherished tradition, bringing families together and offering employees an opportunity to connect beyond the workplace. More than a day of fun, it serves as an investment in NBO's community and the next generation. Held ahead of the new school year, the event blends play, learning, and entrepreneurial spirit to spark curiosity, nurture creativity, and develop essential life skills. The 2025 edition featured a diverse line-up of activities for all ages, from financial literacy stations and interactive shows to arts and crafts corners and live entertainment. Designed to inspire imagination, these experiences encouraged teamwork, financial awareness, and critical thinking in a fun, engaging environment. Through initiatives like the Kids Carnival, NBO continues to strengthen its internal culture while aligning with national aspirations for youth empowerment and lifelong learning.
