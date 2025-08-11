Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Malfunction Forces British F-35 Stealth Jet to Land in Japan

2025-08-11 03:41:04
(MENAFN) A British F-35 stealth fighter jet was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday at Kagoshima Airport in southwestern Japan due to a reported "malfunction," according to local media sources.

The unexpected landing prompted the temporary closure of the airport’s runway for approximately 20 minutes, disrupting several commercial flight departures and arrivals. This development was confirmed by airport officials and reported by a Tokyo-based news agency.

Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in connection with the incident.

The emergency occurred while a British aircraft carrier strike group was engaged in a joint military exercise alongside Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force and United States forces. The drills began on August 4 and are scheduled to continue through next Tuesday in the western Pacific region, underscoring heightened security cooperation amid regional tensions.

