Jordan Set to Host Trilateral Meeting with U.S., Syria

2025-08-11 03:22:02
(MENAFN) Jordan is set to convene a trilateral meeting with Syria and the United States on Tuesday to address the ongoing situation in Syria, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry announced Sunday.

The discussions will focus on advancing Syria’s reconstruction while prioritizing security, stability, and sovereignty, according to an official ministry statement.

Attendees will include Syrian foreign affairs head Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack, along with key representatives from relevant institutions of all three nations.

This upcoming meeting follows a July 19 session in Amman that concentrated on strengthening a ceasefire in Syria’s southern Sweida province and tackling the related crisis.

Additionally, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi is scheduled to hold separate bilateral talks with both al-Shibani and Barrack, the statement confirmed.

