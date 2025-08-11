Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thailand Board Games Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Outlook, Trends & Industry Analysis 2025-2033

Thailand Board Games Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Outlook, Trends & Industry Analysis 2025-2033


2025-08-11 02:45:11
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Thailand Board Games Market Overview:

The Thailand board games market reached a value of USD 74.12 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 198.09 million by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 10.33% during 2025–2033. Market growth is fueled by rising consumer interest in social and family entertainment, increasing popularity of strategy and collectible card games, and the growth of board game cafés and hobby communities. The sector is also benefitting from e-commerce expansion, themed game launches, and the growing integration of local cultural elements into game design.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 74.12 million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 198.09 million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 10.33%
  • Rising popularity of collectible card games and miniature-based gaming
  • Increasing demand for educational and fantasy games among younger audiences
  • Growth in board game cafés and organized gaming events

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/thailand-board-games-market/requestsample--a-

How Is AI Transforming the Board Games Market in Thailand?
AI technologies are enhancing both the design and retail aspects of board games, including:

  • AI-assisted game design for balancing rules and creating dynamic gameplay
  • Personalized game recommendations on e-commerce platforms based on user preferences
  • AI-powered companion apps for hybrid physical-digital gameplay experiences
  • Predictive analytics for inventory management and sales forecasting

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Community Growth: Expansion of board game cafés, clubs, and tournaments
  • Educational Value: Increased adoption of board games in learning environments
  • Cultural Adaptation: Localization of global board games with Thai themes and language
  • E-commerce Boom: Wider accessibility through online retail platforms
  • Hybrid Play Models: Integration of mobile apps and AR/VR elements in board games

Ask Analyst For Customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=38358&flag=C

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights

  • Tabletop Games
  • Card and Dice Games
  • Collectible Card Games
  • Miniature Games
  • RPG Games

Game Type Insights

  • Strategy and War Games
  • Educational Games
  • Fantasy Games
  • Sport Games
  • Others

Age Group Insights

  • 0–2 Years
  • 2–5 Years
  • 5–12 Years
  • Above 12 Years

Distribution Channel Insights

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Specialty Stores
  • Online Stores
  • Others

Regional Insights

  • Bangkok
  • Eastern
  • Northeastern
  • Southern
  • Northern
  • Others

Latest Development in the Industry

  • July 2025: Thailand's largest toy distributor partnered with global publishers to introduce exclusive limited-edition games in local retail stores.
  • June 2025: A Bangkok-based startup launched an AI-enhanced board game design platform for indie creators.
  • May 2025: The Thailand Board Games Festival 2025 attracted over 15,000 attendees, showcasing new releases and tournaments.
  • April 2025: Major e-commerce platforms introduced“board game bundles” targeted at family entertainment.
  • March 2025: Local publishers announced a new series of Thai folklore-themed strategy games aimed at both domestic and export markets.

MENAFN11082025004122016232ID1109910157

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search