Landslide Blocks Uttarkashi-Gangnani Road Near Netala, Traffic Disrupted For Hours
The landslide, which struck in the morning, has rendered the road completely impassable, cutting off access to the Gangnani area.
According to officials, debris and mud from the hill collapsed onto the road, blocking the stretch entirely. Heavy machinery, including JCBs, has been deployed to remove the debris and restore traffic flow.
Efforts are currently underway to clear the road as swiftly as possible, though ongoing weather conditions pose challenges.
This incident comes at a time when Uttarkashi is already grappling with the aftermath of a devastating cloudburst earlier this week. The natural disaster triggered flash floods and landslides across multiple areas, including Dharali, claiming at least five lives and leaving hundreds missing.
Search and rescue operations have now entered their sixth consecutive day. However, heavy rain on Sunday further hampered efforts, particularly in the Dharali area, where dried mud has turned into swampy terrain, making access difficult for rescue teams.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that 1,308 individuals have been rescued so far, and all those injured have been shifted to hospitals for treatment. He assured that relief efforts will continue round-the-clock and all necessary support is being provided to affected families.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across Uttarkashi district, with a possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in isolated areas by evening and night.
According to a nowcast issued for the next six hours, cloudy skies with intermittent rain are expected, which could further complicate ongoing rescue and relief operations.
Authorities have urged residents and travellers to remain cautious and avoid non-essential movement in landslide-prone areas. Local administration and disaster response teams remain on high alert as unstable weather continues to threaten further disruptions.
