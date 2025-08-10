403
Trump Secures Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace, Opens South Caucasus For Trade
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) After decades of deadly fighting, Armenia and Azerbaijan have signed a peace deal, pushed forward by President Donald Trump.
They agreed at the White House on August 8, 2025, officially ending a conflict that forced nearly all 100,000 ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh to flee their homes when Azerbaijan retook control in 2023.
The accord, with strong American oversight, gives the United States exclusive rights to develop a 43km transport corridor through southern Armenia, connecting Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan region and Turkey.
Both countries agreed to open their borders and allow new infrastructure-railways, pipelines, and data cables-that experts say could raise billions in trade and investment.
This agreement does more than stop a war-it shifts the balance of power. Russia, once Armenia's main ally, watched from the sidelines as the U.S. took the lead.
Armenia agreed to remove constitutional claims to Nagorno-Karabakh for a final settlement. Azerbaijan promised to secure routes and allow cross-border movement.
The peace follows a broader trend: this marks the fifth regional deal Trump has brokered in six months as president in 2025.
Trump Secures Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace, Opens South Caucasus for Trade
Each has focused on practical trade and economic links rather than just diplomacy. The goal here is clear-boost business, create jobs, and give communities a real reason to turn away from violence.
For ordinary Armenians and Azerbaijanis, these changes mean opportunities-new jobs, safer roads, and trains to different countries.
For investors, the South Caucasu is no longer just a place of risk; it's a new market. While hard feelings and past losses remain, officials on all sides now put business before blame.
By opening borders and creating a trade route, Trump and the two countries hope to show the world that even the most troubled regions can choose profit and partnership over war.
