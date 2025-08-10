403
Google wants to invest USD1B for training US college students on using AI
(MENAFN) Google has pledged $1 billion over the next three years to boost education, job training, and artificial intelligence research at US universities.
The initiative, announced Wednesday by Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, includes free AI and career training for every US college student through the new Google AI for Education Accelerator. Over 100 institutions — including the University of Michigan, Ohio State University, the University of Virginia, and several state university systems in Texas, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania — have already joined.
The funding will support AI literacy programs, research grants, and cloud computing resources. Students will also gain free access to premium AI tools, including Google’s advanced Gemini chatbot.
Pichai emphasized that the program builds on Google’s efforts to make Gemini for Education free for students and educators globally. Currently, over 80% of the top 100 US universities use Google Workspace for Education, giving them access to Google’s AI solutions designed for academic use.
