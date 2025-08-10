With Dementia On The Rise Are There Steps An Aging Population Can Take To Reduce Risk?

MENAFN - News Direct) ">According to a study at NYU Langone Health , dementia cases in the U.S. could double over the next 35 years. A new study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health suggests severe hearing loss significantly increases the likelihood of dementia, especially in those who do not use hearing enhancement devices.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that 22 million workers are exposed to potentially damaging noise levels at work every year. One innovative company, AXIL Brands Inc. (NYSE American: AXIL) , is rising to meet this unmet need by combining hearing protection with Bluetooth-enabled earbuds and earmuffs that also offer hearing enhancement and situational awareness. AXIL's founder, Weston Harris, recognized this gap through his family's hearing aid clinics, where patients often resisted wearing traditional hearing aids. Additionally, many workers disliked standard hearing protection because it hindered communication.

Meanwhile, the NIH suggests a correlation between cardiovascular health and dementia risk. Middle-aged adults may reduce their chances of cognitive decline by managing high blood pressure and cholesterol. These risk factors can be assessed by a primary care physician or through telehealth platforms such as Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) , which offers consultations and prescriptions for managing weight, blood pressure, and cholesterol when deemed appropriate by licensed providers.

While no single solution guarantees prevention, a combination of lifestyle changes, protective technologies, and proactive medical care may help reduce key dementia risk factors. Prevention continues to be the strongest strategy in slowing the rise of dementia among an aging population.

Disclaimers: RazorPitch Inc.“RazorPitch” is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investment advice. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions, or future events or performances are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this action may be identified through the use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements indicating certain actions & quote; may, could, or might occur. Understand there is no guarantee past performance will be indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap and growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or impaired due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. RazorPitch has been retained and compensated by ITMM Consulting LLC to assist in the distribution of this content. RazorPitch is responsible for the production and distribution of this content. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. This content is for informational purposes only; you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in this article constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by RazorPitch or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments. All content in this article is information of a general nature and does not address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Nothing in this article constitutes professional and/or financial advice, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters discussed or the law relating thereto. RazorPitch is not a fiduciary by virtue of any persons use of or access to this content.

Contact Info

Mark McKelvie

RazorPitch Inc.

[email protected]

