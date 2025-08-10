Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemy Strikes Shostka Community, Damaging Civilian Infrastructure

2025-08-10 05:06:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports, citing Kordon , that the Mayor of Shostka, Mykola Noha, provided the information about the attack.

“The Russians launched an air strike on the Shostka community last night. It was in the Hlazove district,” he said.

Civilian infrastructure and four residential buildings were damaged.

There is no information about casualties, Noha added.

Read also: Invaders attack railway station in Synelnykove, Dnipropetrovsk region

It was reported that during the day, from the morning of August 9 to the morning of August 10, 2025, Russian troops carried out 90 shelling attacks on 45 settlements in 17 communities of the region. The most shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

