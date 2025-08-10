Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland Welcomes Historic Declaration Agreed By Baku And Yerevan

2025-08-10 05:06:20
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Poland has warmly welcomed the historic declaration agreed upon by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

According to Azernews , the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a statement on social media platform X, expressing its satisfaction with the agreement.

The post emphasized that the accord - reached with valuable support from the United States - paves the way for stability and lasting peace in the region, grounded in mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

