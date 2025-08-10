Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pentagon Policy Allows Retaking US Weapons for Ukraine

Pentagon Policy Allows Retaking US Weapons for Ukraine


2025-08-10 05:04:52
(MENAFN) The Pentagon has established a policy permitting the redirection of US-manufactured arms originally intended for Ukraine back into American reserves, a news agency reported on Friday, citing a confidential memorandum reviewed by multiple sources.

According to the memo, reportedly authored by Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby — whom the network describes as “a noted skeptic of arming Ukraine” — the department holds the authority to reclaim weapons assigned to Kiev through a program called the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

While the news agency’s sources indicated that no weapons have yet been redirected under this policy, the directive could potentially “rob Ukraine of billions of dollars worth of US-made materiel expected to be delivered over the coming months and years.”

The memorandum further complicates “an already murky picture of the status of US arms shipments to Ukraine,” the network cautioned, especially in light of the anticipated summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

Under the terms of the memo, weapons facing shortages—such as interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems—require explicit authorization from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth before being dispatched overseas.

This recall clause is said to be part of the same document Defense Secretary Hegseth used last month to halt the transfer of arms, including Patriot missiles, to Ukraine.

At that time, Pentagon officials raised concerns about declining domestic stockpiles, although Trump later directed that shipments resume.

MENAFN10082025000045017167ID1109908124

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search