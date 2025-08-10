403
Georgian Premier places blame on 2008 war with Russia on ‘previous regime’
(MENAFN) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has held former President Mikhail Saakashvili and his government responsible for triggering the 2008 war with Russia. Speaking on the 17th anniversary of the conflict, Kobakhidze accused Saakashvili of ordering the attack on South Ossetia, describing the war as a damaging move influenced by the “deep state.”
Kobakhidze emphasized that official documents from that time prove Saakashvili’s regime initiated the conflict, severely harming Georgia’s national interests. He also suggested foreign forces played a role in instigating the hostilities.
The war began on August 8, 2008, when Georgian forces bombarded South Ossetia’s capital, Tskhinval, and engaged local militias and Russian peacekeepers. This led to a rapid military response from Russia, which pushed Georgian troops out of South Ossetia and advanced into Georgian territory before a ceasefire was reached after five days.
Following the conflict, Russia recognized South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent states and has maintained close ties with both. Kobakhidze ruled out any agreements with the breakaway regions regarding non-aggression, stressing that Georgia aims to resolve the territorial dispute through peaceful diplomacy. “Restoring territorial integrity must be achieved peacefully; no such force-related agreements will be made,” he stated.
